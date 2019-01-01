Ecopetrol SA is a vertically integrated oil company with operations in Latin America and the United States Gulf Coast. Based out of Colombia, the company explores, develops, and conducts production activities in various countries. Ecopetrol works as the primary operator or partner in a joint venture, in a host of assets held onshore and offshore. Along with production, the company refines and markets crude oils and byproducts produced from its fields. Crude products are moved by Ecopetrol through a series of pipelines throughout Colombia, along with a network of third-party production centers and facilities.