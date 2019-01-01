QQQ
Range
15.36 - 15.66
Vol / Avg.
472.1K/879.5K
Div / Yield
0.09/0.61%
52 Wk
11.52 - 15.91
Mkt Cap
32.2B
Payout Ratio
6.99
Open
15.57
P/E
12.34
EPS
1851.8
Shares
2.1B
Outstanding
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Ecopetrol SA is a vertically integrated oil company with operations in Latin America and the United States Gulf Coast. Based out of Colombia, the company explores, develops, and conducts production activities in various countries. Ecopetrol works as the primary operator or partner in a joint venture, in a host of assets held onshore and offshore. Along with production, the company refines and markets crude oils and byproducts produced from its fields. Crude products are moved by Ecopetrol through a series of pipelines throughout Colombia, along with a network of third-party production centers and facilities.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-01
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Ecopetrol Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ecopetrol (EC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ecopetrol (NYSE: EC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ecopetrol's (EC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Ecopetrol (EC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Ecopetrol (NYSE: EC) was reported by Goldman Sachs on December 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 14.70 expecting EC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -6.07% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Ecopetrol (EC)?

A

The stock price for Ecopetrol (NYSE: EC) is $15.6499 last updated Today at 8:26:26 PM.

Q

Does Ecopetrol (EC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 2, 2020 to stockholders of record on December 26, 2019.

Q

When is Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) reporting earnings?

A

Ecopetrol’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Ecopetrol (EC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ecopetrol.

Q

What sector and industry does Ecopetrol (EC) operate in?

A

Ecopetrol is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.