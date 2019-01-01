Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA is a Colombian financial services company. Its local operations consist of commercial banking (Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco Popular, and Banco AV Villas), pension fund management (Porvenir), and merchant banking (Corficolombiana). Outside Colombia, the company offers (via BAC Credomatic operations) consumer and credit card banking businesses in Central American countries (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Panama) and Mexico. BAC Credomatic has key alliances with major credit card networks, such as Visa, MasterCard, American Express, and Diners Club.