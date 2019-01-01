QQQ
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
52 Wk
Mkt Cap
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
EPS
Shares
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA is a Colombian financial services company. Its local operations consist of commercial banking (Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco Popular, and Banco AV Villas), pension fund management (Porvenir), and merchant banking (Corficolombiana). Outside Colombia, the company offers (via BAC Credomatic operations) consumer and credit card banking businesses in Central American countries (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Panama) and Mexico. BAC Credomatic has key alliances with major credit card networks, such as Visa, MasterCard, American Express, and Diners Club.

Grupo Aval Acciones Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Grupo Aval Acciones (AVAL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Grupo Aval Acciones (NYSE: AVAL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Grupo Aval Acciones's (AVAL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Grupo Aval Acciones (AVAL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Grupo Aval Acciones (NYSE: AVAL) was reported by Scotiabank on December 21, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.20 expecting AVAL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 14.50% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Grupo Aval Acciones (AVAL)?

A

The stock price for Grupo Aval Acciones (NYSE: AVAL) is $5.415 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:58:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Grupo Aval Acciones (AVAL) pay a dividend?

A

The next Grupo Aval Acciones (AVAL) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-25.

Q

When is Grupo Aval Acciones (NYSE:AVAL) reporting earnings?

A

Grupo Aval Acciones’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 18, 2022.

Q

Is Grupo Aval Acciones (AVAL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Grupo Aval Acciones.

Q

What sector and industry does Grupo Aval Acciones (AVAL) operate in?

A

Grupo Aval Acciones is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NYSE.