|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-18
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-11
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Grupo Aval Acciones (NYSE: AVAL) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Grupo Aval Acciones’s space includes: Banco Santander Mexico (NYSE:BSMX), Bank Bradesco (NYSE:BBD), Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH), Itau Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) and Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL).
The latest price target for Grupo Aval Acciones (NYSE: AVAL) was reported by Scotiabank on December 21, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.20 expecting AVAL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 14.50% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Grupo Aval Acciones (NYSE: AVAL) is $5.415 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:58:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Grupo Aval Acciones (AVAL) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-25.
Grupo Aval Acciones’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 18, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Grupo Aval Acciones.
Grupo Aval Acciones is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NYSE.