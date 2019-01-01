|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.070
|0.020
|-0.0500
|REV
|30.070M
|26.519M
|-3.551M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of InfuSystems Holdings (AMEX: INFU) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for InfuSystems Holdings.
The latest price target for InfuSystems Holdings (AMEX: INFU) was reported by Northland Capital Markets on April 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 27.00 expecting INFU to rise to within 12 months (a possible 147.71% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for InfuSystems Holdings (AMEX: INFU) is $10.9 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for InfuSystems Holdings.
InfuSystems Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for InfuSystems Holdings.
InfuSystems Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.