InfuSystems Holdings Inc is a United States based healthcare service provider. It offers Infusion pumps and related products and services for patients in the home, oncology clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, and other sites of care from the locations in the United States and Canada. The company provides products and services to hospitals, oncology practices and chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states. The segments of the company are Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment (DME) services, of which key revenue is derived from the ITS segment.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0700.020 -0.0500
REV30.070M26.519M-3.551M

see more
InfuSystems Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy InfuSystems Holdings (INFU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of InfuSystems Holdings (AMEX: INFU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are InfuSystems Holdings's (INFU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for InfuSystems Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for InfuSystems Holdings (INFU) stock?

A

The latest price target for InfuSystems Holdings (AMEX: INFU) was reported by Northland Capital Markets on April 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 27.00 expecting INFU to rise to within 12 months (a possible 147.71% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for InfuSystems Holdings (INFU)?

A

The stock price for InfuSystems Holdings (AMEX: INFU) is $10.9 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does InfuSystems Holdings (INFU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for InfuSystems Holdings.

Q

When is InfuSystems Holdings (AMEX:INFU) reporting earnings?

A

InfuSystems Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is InfuSystems Holdings (INFU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for InfuSystems Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does InfuSystems Holdings (INFU) operate in?

A

InfuSystems Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.