Range
2.85 - 3.04
Vol / Avg.
9.6K/190.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.61 - 13.75
Mkt Cap
34.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.04
P/E
-
EPS
-0.19
Shares
11.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-23
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Femasys Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Femasys (FEMY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Femasys (NASDAQ: FEMY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Femasys's (FEMY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Femasys (FEMY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Femasys (NASDAQ: FEMY) was reported by JonesTrading on July 13, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 18.00 expecting FEMY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 510.17% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Femasys (FEMY)?

A

The stock price for Femasys (NASDAQ: FEMY) is $2.95 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.

Q

Does Femasys (FEMY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Femasys.

Q

When is Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) reporting earnings?

A

Femasys’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 23, 2022.

Q

Is Femasys (FEMY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Femasys.

Q

What sector and industry does Femasys (FEMY) operate in?

A

Femasys is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.