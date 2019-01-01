QQQ
Range
5.65 - 5.85
Vol / Avg.
19.7K/22K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.89 - 14.05
Mkt Cap
159.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
5.85
P/E
292
EPS
0.02
Shares
27.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Entertainment
Golden Matrix Group Inc is an established gaming technology company that develops and owns online gaming IP and builds configurable and scalable white-label social gaming platforms for its international customers, located in the Asia Pacific region. The gaming IP includes tools for marketing, acquisition, retention and monetization of users. The company's platform can be accessed through both desktop and mobile applications. Its sophisticated software automatically declines any gaming or redemption requests from within the United States, in strict compliance with US law.

Golden Matrix Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Golden Matrix Group (GMGI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Golden Matrix Group (OTCQX: GMGI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Golden Matrix Group's (GMGI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Golden Matrix Group.

Q

What is the target price for Golden Matrix Group (GMGI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Golden Matrix Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Golden Matrix Group (GMGI)?

A

The stock price for Golden Matrix Group (OTCQX: GMGI) is $5.7 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:53:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Golden Matrix Group (GMGI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Golden Matrix Group.

Q

When is Golden Matrix Group (OTCQX:GMGI) reporting earnings?

A

Golden Matrix Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Golden Matrix Group (GMGI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Golden Matrix Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Golden Matrix Group (GMGI) operate in?

A

Golden Matrix Group is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.