Range
16.12 - 16.44
Vol / Avg.
22.2K/81.7K
Div / Yield
1.3/8.01%
52 Wk
15.55 - 18.53
Mkt Cap
245.9M
Payout Ratio
68.06
Open
16.16
P/E
8.64
Shares
15.2M
Outstanding
Angel Oak Financial Strats Income Term is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The fund's objective is to seek current income with a secondary objective of total return. In pursuing its investment objective, the fund invests primarily in debt issued by financial institutions, including subordinated debt, unrated debt, senior debt and high yield securities.

Angel Oak Financial Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Angel Oak Financial (FINS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Angel Oak Financial (NYSE: FINS) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Angel Oak Financial's (FINS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Angel Oak Financial.

Q

What is the target price for Angel Oak Financial (FINS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Angel Oak Financial

Q

Current Stock Price for Angel Oak Financial (FINS)?

A

The stock price for Angel Oak Financial (NYSE: FINS) is $16.1498 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:52:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Angel Oak Financial (FINS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 11, 2022.

Q

When is Angel Oak Financial (NYSE:FINS) reporting earnings?

A

Angel Oak Financial does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Angel Oak Financial (FINS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Angel Oak Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does Angel Oak Financial (FINS) operate in?

A

Angel Oak Financial is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.