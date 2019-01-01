QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Diversified Consumer Services
E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd is a household service company providing integrated household services through its website and WeChat platform across China. The company offers services including home appliance and housekeeping services. It operates its business mainly by receiving the orders online and providing the services offline. Its operations are organized into three reportable segments: installation and maintenance, housekeeping and senior care services.

E-Home Household Service Questions & Anwsers

How do I buy E-Home Household Service (EJH) stock?

You can purchase shares of E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ: EJH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Who are E-Home Household Service's (EJH) competitors?

What is the target price for E-Home Household Service (EJH) stock?

There is no analysis for E-Home Household Service

Current Stock Price for E-Home Household Service (EJH)?

The stock price for E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ: EJH) is $0.5667 last updated Today at 8:48:22 PM.

Does E-Home Household Service (EJH) pay a dividend?

There are no upcoming dividends for E-Home Household Service.

When is E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) reporting earnings?

E-Home Household Service’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Is E-Home Household Service (EJH) going to split?

There is no upcoming split for E-Home Household Service.

What sector and industry does E-Home Household Service (EJH) operate in?

E-Home Household Service is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.