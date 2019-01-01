Natural Alternatives International Inc is engaged in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements. It offers vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other supplements, as well as other healthcare products to customers within the United States and internationally. Its business activity is operated through Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent & Trademark Licensing segment. The company derives the majority of revenue from Private-Label Contract Manufacturing which is engaged in providing manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute nutritional supplements and other healthcare products, whereas the Patent and Trademark Licensing segment primarily includes royalty income from its license and supply agreements associated with the sale.