Range
11.12 - 11.48
Vol / Avg.
19.8K/23.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
11.57 - 19.93
Mkt Cap
68.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
11.12
P/E
7.28
EPS
0.3
Shares
6.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Personal Products
Natural Alternatives International Inc is engaged in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements. It offers vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other supplements, as well as other healthcare products to customers within the United States and internationally. Its business activity is operated through Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent & Trademark Licensing segment. The company derives the majority of revenue from Private-Label Contract Manufacturing which is engaged in providing manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute nutritional supplements and other healthcare products, whereas the Patent and Trademark Licensing segment primarily includes royalty income from its license and supply agreements associated with the sale.

Earnings

Analyst Ratings

Natural Alternatives Intl Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Natural Alternatives Intl (NAII) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Natural Alternatives Intl (NASDAQ: NAII) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Natural Alternatives Intl's (NAII) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Natural Alternatives Intl (NAII) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Natural Alternatives Intl

Q

Current Stock Price for Natural Alternatives Intl (NAII)?

A

The stock price for Natural Alternatives Intl (NASDAQ: NAII) is $11.25 last updated Today at 5:33:13 PM.

Q

Does Natural Alternatives Intl (NAII) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Natural Alternatives Intl.

Q

When is Natural Alternatives Intl (NASDAQ:NAII) reporting earnings?

A

Natural Alternatives Intl’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Natural Alternatives Intl (NAII) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Natural Alternatives Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does Natural Alternatives Intl (NAII) operate in?

A

Natural Alternatives Intl is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.