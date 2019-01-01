QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
9.5 - 10.14
Vol / Avg.
55.6K/44.3K
Div / Yield
1/10.36%
52 Wk
7.5 - 11.49
Mkt Cap
132.8M
Payout Ratio
21.93
Open
9.51
P/E
2.52
EPS
0.98
Shares
13.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Nov 5, 2021, 8:15AM
Benzinga - Aug 9, 2021, 7:55AM
Benzinga - Aug 6, 2021, 8:03AM
Benzinga - Jul 1, 2021, 5:03AM
Benzinga - May 11, 2021, 8:16AM
Benzinga - Mar 5, 2021, 8:11AM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
OFS Capital Corp is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its business objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in middle-market companies in the United States. The company focuses on investments in senior secured loans, including first lien, second lien, and unitranche loans, as well as subordinated loans and, to a lesser extent, warrants and other equity securities. The investment activities of the organization are managed by OFS Capital Management, LLC.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

OFS Capital Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy OFS Capital (OFS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of OFS Capital (NASDAQ: OFS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are OFS Capital's (OFS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for OFS Capital (OFS) stock?

A

The latest price target for OFS Capital (NASDAQ: OFS) was reported by Ladenburg Thalmann on August 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 11.50 expecting OFS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 16.16% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for OFS Capital (OFS)?

A

The stock price for OFS Capital (NASDAQ: OFS) is $9.9 last updated Today at 9:00:02 PM.

Q

Does OFS Capital (OFS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 22, 2021.

Q

When is OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) reporting earnings?

A

OFS Capital’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is OFS Capital (OFS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for OFS Capital.

Q

What sector and industry does OFS Capital (OFS) operate in?

A

OFS Capital is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.