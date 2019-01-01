QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
22.37 - 24.12
Vol / Avg.
276.7K/107.4K
Div / Yield
1.63/6.99%
52 Wk
22.5 - 29.46
Mkt Cap
1.1B
Payout Ratio
20.93
Open
22.64
P/E
3.29
Shares
47.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Inc is a diversified, closed-ended investment management fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income with capital appreciation as its secondary objective. The Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs) and preferred securities under normal circumstances.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Cohen & Steers REIT Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Cohen & Steers REIT (RNP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cohen & Steers REIT (NYSE: RNP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cohen & Steers REIT's (RNP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cohen & Steers REIT.

Q

What is the target price for Cohen & Steers REIT (RNP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cohen & Steers REIT

Q

Current Stock Price for Cohen & Steers REIT (RNP)?

A

The stock price for Cohen & Steers REIT (NYSE: RNP) is $24.11 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cohen & Steers REIT (RNP) pay a dividend?

A

The next Cohen & Steers REIT (RNP) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-15.

Q

When is Cohen & Steers REIT (NYSE:RNP) reporting earnings?

A

Cohen & Steers REIT does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cohen & Steers REIT (RNP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cohen & Steers REIT.

Q

What sector and industry does Cohen & Steers REIT (RNP) operate in?

A

Cohen & Steers REIT is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.