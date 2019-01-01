QQQ
Range
12.52 - 12.58
Vol / Avg.
3K/22K
Div / Yield
1.16/9.26%
52 Wk
12.04 - 15.34
Mkt Cap
81.6M
Payout Ratio
69.27
Open
12.52
P/E
7.48
Shares
6.5M
Outstanding
Invesco High Income Trust II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income, while seeking to preserve shareholders' capital through investment in a professionally managed, diversified portfolio of high-income producing fixed-income securities. The company invest in debt securities that are determined to be below investment grade quality. It invests in various sectors such as aerospace and defense, agricultural and farm machinery, building products, construction and engineering, consumer finance, healthcare facilities, pharmaceuticals, and others.

Invesco High Income Trust Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Invesco High Income Trust (VLT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Invesco High Income Trust (NYSE: VLT) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Invesco High Income Trust's (VLT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Invesco High Income Trust.

Q

What is the target price for Invesco High Income Trust (VLT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Invesco High Income Trust

Q

Current Stock Price for Invesco High Income Trust (VLT)?

A

The stock price for Invesco High Income Trust (NYSE: VLT) is $12.565 last updated Today at 2:46:45 PM.

Q

Does Invesco High Income Trust (VLT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Invesco High Income Trust (NYSE:VLT) reporting earnings?

A

Invesco High Income Trust does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Invesco High Income Trust (VLT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Invesco High Income Trust.

Q

What sector and industry does Invesco High Income Trust (VLT) operate in?

A

Invesco High Income Trust is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.