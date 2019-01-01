Invesco High Income Trust II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income, while seeking to preserve shareholders' capital through investment in a professionally managed, diversified portfolio of high-income producing fixed-income securities. The company invest in debt securities that are determined to be below investment grade quality. It invests in various sectors such as aerospace and defense, agricultural and farm machinery, building products, construction and engineering, consumer finance, healthcare facilities, pharmaceuticals, and others.