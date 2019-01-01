Siyata Mobile Inc is engaged in the sale of vehicle mounted, cellular-based communications platforms over advanced 3G (Third generation) mobile networks. The company offers rugged phones for industrial users and signal boosters for homes, buildings, and fleets with poor cell coverage. It acts as a developer and provider of cellular communications systems for enterprise customers, specializing in connected vehicle products for professional fleets, marketed under the Uniden Cellular brand. The company serves cellular operators, commercial vehicle technology distributors, and fleets of all sizes in Canada, the U.S., Europe, Australia, and the Middle East. The majority of the company's revenue comes from Israel.