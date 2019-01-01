QQQ
Range
13.08 - 13.88
Vol / Avg.
686.3K/594.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
13.43 - 78
Mkt Cap
347.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
13.68
P/E
-
EPS
-2.24
Shares
26.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
eHealth Inc offers a private health insurance exchange where individuals and small businesses can compare health insurance products from leading insurers. Users can purchase the insurance online. The exchange includes Medicare options, and seniors can enroll in those plans online or via phone. The company primarily generates revenue through commissions it receives from health insurance carriers. EHealth has relationships with the leading health insurance carriers in the United States and offers thousands of plans online. All of the company's revenue is from the United States.

eHealth Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy eHealth (EHTH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of eHealth (NASDAQ: EHTH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are eHealth's (EHTH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for eHealth (EHTH) stock?

A

The latest price target for eHealth (NASDAQ: EHTH) was reported by Credit Suisse on January 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 31.00 expecting EHTH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 135.56% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for eHealth (EHTH)?

A

The stock price for eHealth (NASDAQ: EHTH) is $13.16 last updated Today at 9:00:02 PM.

Q

Does eHealth (EHTH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for eHealth.

Q

When is eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) reporting earnings?

A

eHealth’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is eHealth (EHTH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for eHealth.

Q

What sector and industry does eHealth (EHTH) operate in?

A

eHealth is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.