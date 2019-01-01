QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
2.9 - 3.15
Vol / Avg.
41.9K/61K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.9 - 13.36
Mkt Cap
9.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.02
P/E
-
EPS
-0.04
Shares
3.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 21, 2022, 8:08AM
Benzinga - Jan 21, 2022, 6:59AM
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 4:41PM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 8:56AM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 7:08AM
Benzinga - Oct 15, 2021, 7:30AM
Benzinga - Oct 15, 2021, 7:04AM
Benzinga - Sep 28, 2021, 8:03AM
Benzinga - Sep 28, 2021, 7:29AM
Benzinga - Sep 28, 2021, 7:21AM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company operating in the United States. It is engaged in identifying, developing and commercializing differentiated therapies to patients living with chronic skin conditions. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic solutions in medical dermatology to treat skin conditions, such as acne, atopic dermatitis, and scarring. The key products of the company are Celacyn, Ceramax Skin Barrier Cream, Mondoxyne, Alevicyn, SebuDerm, Microcyn, and Microcyn which are available for various skin treatments such as scars, itchy skin, minor skin irritations, rashes and others. The company derives revenue from the sale of products in the United States, Latin America, Europe and other countries.

Earnings

see more
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.310
REV2.902M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (SNOA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SNOA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sonoma Pharmaceuticals's (SNOA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (SNOA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SNOA) was reported by Benchmark on July 20, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 3.00 expecting SNOA to fall to within 12 months (a possible -2.28% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (SNOA)?

A

The stock price for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SNOA) is $3.07 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (SNOA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals.

Q

When is Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) reporting earnings?

A

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 11, 2022.

Q

Is Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (SNOA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What sector and industry does Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (SNOA) operate in?

A

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.