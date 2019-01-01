Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company operating in the United States. It is engaged in identifying, developing and commercializing differentiated therapies to patients living with chronic skin conditions. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic solutions in medical dermatology to treat skin conditions, such as acne, atopic dermatitis, and scarring. The key products of the company are Celacyn, Ceramax Skin Barrier Cream, Mondoxyne, Alevicyn, SebuDerm, Microcyn, and Microcyn which are available for various skin treatments such as scars, itchy skin, minor skin irritations, rashes and others. The company derives revenue from the sale of products in the United States, Latin America, Europe and other countries.