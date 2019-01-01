QQQ
Range
6.46 - 6.76
Vol / Avg.
2M/2M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.47 - 9.55
Mkt Cap
2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
6.46
P/E
4.08
EPS
-0.02
Shares
301.1M
Outstanding
Equinox Gold Corp is a growth focused gold producer operating entirely in the Americas, with projects in Canada, the USA, Mexico and Brazil. Equinox Gold has around seven operating gold mines and a clear plan to increase production by advancing a pipeline of growth projects.

Equinox Gold Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Equinox Gold (EQX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Equinox Gold (AMEX: EQX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Equinox Gold's (EQX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Equinox Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Equinox Gold (EQX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Equinox Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for Equinox Gold (EQX)?

A

The stock price for Equinox Gold (AMEX: EQX) is $6.655 last updated Today at 9:00:00 PM.

Q

Does Equinox Gold (EQX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Equinox Gold.

Q

When is Equinox Gold (AMEX:EQX) reporting earnings?

A

Equinox Gold’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Equinox Gold (EQX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Equinox Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Equinox Gold (EQX) operate in?

A

Equinox Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.