Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc is a self-managed commercial real estate investment company. It owns, leases and operates income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers. The company's properties include Alex City Marketplace in Alexander City, Alabama; Bryan Station in Lexington, Kentucky; Cardinal Plaza in Henderson, North Carolina; Clover Plaza in Clover, South Carolina; Winslow Plaza in Sicklerville, New Jersey and many more. Geographically, it operates through the market of United States and derives revenues primarily from rents received from tenants under leases at the properties.