You can purchase shares of Wheeler Real Estate IT (NASDAQ: WHLR) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Wheeler Real Estate IT’s space includes: Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP), Netstreit (NYSE:NTST), Retail Value (NYSE:RVI), Seritage Growth Props (NYSE:SRG) and Necessity Retail REIT (NASDAQ:RTL).
The latest price target for Wheeler Real Estate IT (NASDAQ: WHLR) was reported by Compass Point on November 3, 2017. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting WHLR to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Wheeler Real Estate IT (NASDAQ: WHLR) is $1.99 last updated Today at 3:32:16 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 15, 2018 to stockholders of record on December 27, 2017.
Wheeler Real Estate IT’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Wheeler Real Estate IT.
Wheeler Real Estate IT is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.