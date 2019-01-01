QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/84.7K
Div / Yield
0.22/2.38%
52 Wk
6.64 - 11.67
Mkt Cap
2.7B
Payout Ratio
8.84
Open
-
P/E
4.63
EPS
0.09
Shares
296.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Nov 19, 2021, 9:09AM
Benzinga - Nov 5, 2021, 6:15AM
Benzinga - Nov 5, 2021, 6:15AM
Benzinga - Aug 11, 2021, 8:57AM
Benzinga - Aug 10, 2021, 6:18AM
Benzinga - May 17, 2021, 1:45PM
Centerra Gold Inc a gold mining and exploration company engaged in the operation, exploration, development, and acquisition of gold properties in Asia, North America, and other markets worldwide. The company manages its reportable operating segments by a combination of geographic location and products. The Kyrgyz Republic segment includes the operations of the Kumtor Gold Project. The Turkish segment represents the development of the OksUt Project. The North America Gold- Copper segment represents the operations of the Mount Milligan Mine. The North America Molybdenum segment includes the operations of the Langeloth processing facility and the care and maintenance activities of the Endako and Thompson Creek Mines.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-02-25
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Centerra Gold Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Centerra Gold (CGAU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Centerra Gold (NYSE: CGAU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Centerra Gold's (CGAU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Centerra Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Centerra Gold (CGAU) stock?

A

The latest price target for Centerra Gold (NYSE: CGAU) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on April 21, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 14.50 expecting CGAU to rise to within 12 months (a possible 58.12% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Centerra Gold (CGAU)?

A

The stock price for Centerra Gold (NYSE: CGAU) is $9.17 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Centerra Gold (CGAU) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 3, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 18, 2021.

Q

When is Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) reporting earnings?

A

Centerra Gold’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Centerra Gold (CGAU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Centerra Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Centerra Gold (CGAU) operate in?

A

Centerra Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.