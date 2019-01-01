MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc designs, manufactures and markets performance sport boats and outboard boats. The company is based in the United States and operates in three brand-specific segments. The MasterCraft segment generates most of the company's revenue and includes inboard boats for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing. The NauticStar segment includes outboard boats for fishing and recreational boating. Its Crest boats are primarily used for general recreational boating. Most of the company's sales are made in North America.