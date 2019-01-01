QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
26.93 - 27.25
Vol / Avg.
12.4K/123.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
23.04 - 33.63
Mkt Cap
501.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
27
P/E
8.77
EPS
0.82
Shares
18.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 1:23PM
Benzinga - Feb 4, 2022, 8:06AM
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 7:41AM
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 7:40AM
Benzinga - Nov 11, 2021, 9:29AM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 7:45AM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 7:45AM
Benzinga - Sep 2, 2021, 2:59PM
Benzinga - Sep 2, 2021, 7:30AM
Benzinga - Jun 29, 2021, 1:26PM
Benzinga - Jun 28, 2021, 4:05PM
Benzinga - May 13, 2021, 3:06PM
Benzinga - May 13, 2021, 9:10AM
Benzinga - May 12, 2021, 7:39AM
Benzinga - May 12, 2021, 7:39AM
Benzinga - Mar 22, 2021, 8:00AM
Benzinga - Mar 3, 2021, 11:35AM
load more
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Leisure Products
MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc designs, manufactures and markets performance sport boats and outboard boats. The company is based in the United States and operates in three brand-specific segments. The MasterCraft segment generates most of the company's revenue and includes inboard boats for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing. The NauticStar segment includes outboard boats for fishing and recreational boating. Its Crest boats are primarily used for general recreational boating. Most of the company's sales are made in North America.

Earnings

see more
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.8300.910 0.0800
REV153.070M159.465M6.395M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

MasterCraft Boat Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MasterCraft Boat Hldgs (MCFT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MasterCraft Boat Hldgs (NASDAQ: MCFT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are MasterCraft Boat Hldgs's (MCFT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for MasterCraft Boat Hldgs (MCFT) stock?

A

The latest price target for MasterCraft Boat Hldgs (NASDAQ: MCFT) was reported by Raymond James on February 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 41.00 expecting MCFT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 51.29% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for MasterCraft Boat Hldgs (MCFT)?

A

The stock price for MasterCraft Boat Hldgs (NASDAQ: MCFT) is $27.1 last updated Today at 3:07:52 PM.

Q

Does MasterCraft Boat Hldgs (MCFT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $4.30 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 10, 2016 to stockholders of record on June 2, 2016.

Q

When is MasterCraft Boat Hldgs (NASDAQ:MCFT) reporting earnings?

A

MasterCraft Boat Hldgs’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is MasterCraft Boat Hldgs (MCFT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MasterCraft Boat Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does MasterCraft Boat Hldgs (MCFT) operate in?

A

MasterCraft Boat Hldgs is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Leisure Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.