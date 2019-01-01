|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ: HBIO) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Harvard Bioscience’s space includes: Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY), Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL), IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO), Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) and Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI).
The latest price target for Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ: HBIO) was reported by Keybanc on November 10, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.00 expecting HBIO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 16.28% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ: HBIO) is $5.16 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Harvard Bioscience.
Harvard Bioscience’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Harvard Bioscience.
Harvard Bioscience is in the Health Care sector and Life Sciences Tools & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.