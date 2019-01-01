QQQ
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Life Sciences Tools & Services
Harvard Bioscience Inc is a US-based developer, manufacturer and seller of technologies, specialized products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. Its primary focus is scientific instruments used to advance life science and research. With operations in North America and Europe, it sells through a combination of direct and distribution channels to customers around the world. The product brands of the company include Harvard Apparatus, DSI, Ponemah, Buxco, Biochrom, BTX, and MCS. The majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

Harvard Bioscience Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Harvard Bioscience (HBIO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ: HBIO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Harvard Bioscience's (HBIO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Harvard Bioscience (HBIO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ: HBIO) was reported by Keybanc on November 10, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.00 expecting HBIO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 16.28% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Harvard Bioscience (HBIO)?

A

The stock price for Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ: HBIO) is $5.16 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Harvard Bioscience (HBIO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Harvard Bioscience.

Q

When is Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) reporting earnings?

A

Harvard Bioscience’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Harvard Bioscience (HBIO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Harvard Bioscience.

Q

What sector and industry does Harvard Bioscience (HBIO) operate in?

A

Harvard Bioscience is in the Health Care sector and Life Sciences Tools & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.