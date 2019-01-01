Smart Sand Inc is a fully integrated frac sand supply and services company that offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It produces Northern White frac sand, which is a premium proppant used to enhance hydrocarbon recovery rates in the hydraulic fracturing of oil and natural gas wells. Its product portfolio includes Smart System, which includes SmartDepot Silo and SmartPath Loader. The company caters its products and services primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies and oilfield service companies. The majority of its revenue comes from Sand Sales, followed by logistics.