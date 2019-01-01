QQQ
Sector: Energy. Industry: Energy Equipment & Services
Smart Sand Inc is a fully integrated frac sand supply and services company that offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It produces Northern White frac sand, which is a premium proppant used to enhance hydrocarbon recovery rates in the hydraulic fracturing of oil and natural gas wells. Its product portfolio includes Smart System, which includes SmartDepot Silo and SmartPath Loader. The company caters its products and services primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies and oilfield service companies. The majority of its revenue comes from Sand Sales, followed by logistics.

Smart Sand Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Smart Sand (SND) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ: SND) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Smart Sand's (SND) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Smart Sand (SND) stock?

A

The latest price target for Smart Sand (NASDAQ: SND) was reported by Evercore ISI Group on June 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.00 expecting SND to rise to within 12 months (a possible 44.93% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Smart Sand (SND)?

A

The stock price for Smart Sand (NASDAQ: SND) is $2.76 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Smart Sand (SND) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Smart Sand.

Q

When is Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) reporting earnings?

A

Smart Sand’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Smart Sand (SND) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Smart Sand.

Q

What sector and industry does Smart Sand (SND) operate in?

A

Smart Sand is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.