|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ: SND) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Smart Sand’s space includes: Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR), Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR), Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI), Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI) and Exterran (NYSE:EXTN).
The latest price target for Smart Sand (NASDAQ: SND) was reported by Evercore ISI Group on June 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.00 expecting SND to rise to within 12 months (a possible 44.93% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Smart Sand (NASDAQ: SND) is $2.76 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Smart Sand.
Smart Sand’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Smart Sand.
Smart Sand is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.