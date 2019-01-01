QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
78.2 - 140.98
Mkt Cap
10B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
44.15
EPS
0.64
Shares
115.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 15 hours ago
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 2:57PM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 7:05AM
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 5:06AM
Benzinga - Dec 15, 2021, 3:02PM
Benzinga - Dec 15, 2021, 8:52AM
Benzinga - Dec 15, 2021, 5:22AM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 2:06PM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 10:45AM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 8:04AM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 7:33AM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 4:39PM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 4:39PM
Benzinga - Nov 1, 2021, 3:52PM
Benzinga - Oct 27, 2021, 4:32PM
load more
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Building Products
Trex Co Inc is a manufacturer of wooden alternative-decking products. The company offers outdoor products in the decking, railing, porch, fencing, trim, steel deck framing, and outdoor lighting categories. Its products are sold under the Trex brand and manufactured in the United States. Further, the company licenses its Trex brand to third parties to manufacture and sell products under the Trex trademark. The distribution is focused on wholesale distributors and retail lumber dealers, which in turn sell Trex products to homeowners and contractors, with an emphasis on professional contractors, remodelers, and homebuilders.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.530

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-28

REV302.510M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Trex Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Trex Co (TREX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Trex Co (NYSE: TREX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Trex Co's (TREX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Trex Co (TREX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Trex Co (NYSE: TREX) was reported by Benchmark on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 108.00 expecting TREX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 24.83% upside). 16 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Trex Co (TREX)?

A

The stock price for Trex Co (NYSE: TREX) is $86.52 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Trex Co (TREX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Trex Co.

Q

When is Trex Co (NYSE:TREX) reporting earnings?

A

Trex Co’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Trex Co (TREX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Trex Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Trex Co (TREX) operate in?

A

Trex Co is in the Industrials sector and Building Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.