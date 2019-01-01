Distribution Solutions (NASDAQ:DSGR), Quotes and News Summary

Distribution Solutions Group Inc, formerly Lawson Products Inc is an industrial distributor of maintenance and repair supplies. It serves the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government Maintenance, Repair and Operations market. The company offers fastening systems, hand tools, battery maintenance products, electrical products, brass, iron, and steel fittings, welding products, fluid power products, safety products, abrasives, specialty chemicals, shop supplies, and cutting tools. The company sells its products in the US and other countries. It has two operating segments; the Lawson segment and the Bolt Supply segment, of which key revenue is derived from the Lawson segment.