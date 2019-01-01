QQQ
(DSGR)
Day High/Low
- - -
Vol / Avg.
- / 9.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Week High/Low
42.08 - 46.92
Mkt Cap
918.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open / Close
- / -
P/E
29.54
EPS
0.99
Float / Outstanding
4.9M / 19.7M
50d Avg. Price
46.68

Distribution Solutions (NASDAQ:DSGR), Quotes and News Summary

Distribution Solutions (NASDAQ: DSGR) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Sector: Industrials.Industry: Trading Companies & Distributors
Distribution Solutions Group Inc, formerly Lawson Products Inc is an industrial distributor of maintenance and repair supplies. It serves the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government Maintenance, Repair and Operations market. The company offers fastening systems, hand tools, battery maintenance products, electrical products, brass, iron, and steel fittings, welding products, fluid power products, safety products, abrasives, specialty chemicals, shop supplies, and cutting tools. The company sells its products in the US and other countries. It has two operating segments; the Lawson segment and the Bolt Supply segment, of which key revenue is derived from the Lawson segment.
Read More

Distribution Solutions Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Distribution Solutions (DSGR) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Distribution Solutions (NASDAQ: DSGR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Distribution Solutions's (DSGR) competitors?
Q
What is the target price for Distribution Solutions (DSGR) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Distribution Solutions

Q
Current Stock Price for Distribution Solutions (DSGR)?
A

The stock price for Distribution Solutions (NASDAQ: DSGR) is $46.68 last updated Mon May 09 2022 20:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q
Does Distribution Solutions (DSGR) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Distribution Solutions.

Q
When is Distribution Solutions (NASDAQ:DSGR) reporting earnings?
A

Distribution Solutions does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Distribution Solutions (DSGR) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Distribution Solutions.

Q
What sector and industry does Distribution Solutions (DSGR) operate in?
A

Distribution Solutions is in the Industrials sector and Trading Companies & Distributors industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.