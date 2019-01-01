|Q3 2022
You can purchase shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ: MTRX) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Matrix Service’s space includes: Limbach Holdings (NASDAQ:LMB), iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN), Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD), Infrastructure and Energy (NASDAQ:IEA) and Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC).
The latest price target for Matrix Service (NASDAQ: MTRX) was reported by Sidoti & Co. on February 19, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting MTRX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 208.17% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Matrix Service (NASDAQ: MTRX) is $6.49 last updated Today at 5:41:13 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Matrix Service.
Matrix Service’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Matrix Service.
Matrix Service is in the Industrials sector and Construction & Engineering industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.