Range
6.2 - 6.48
Vol / Avg.
101.5K/497.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
6.18 - 16.32
Mkt Cap
173.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
6.3
P/E
-
EPS
-0.93
Shares
26.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Construction & Engineering
Matrix Service Co is an engineering and construction provider for large industrial projects, primarily in the oil and gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, mining, and minerals markets. It offers engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services, operating across four segments. Its Electrical infrastructure segment constructs and maintains a variety of power generation facilities. Its Oil, gas, and chemical segment offers construction and maintenance for oil and gas refining and petrochemical facilities. The entity provides construction services for petroleum storage tanks in its Storage solutions segment, and it also has an Industrial segment. It derives key revenue from the Storage solutions segment. The company has operations in the US, Canada, and other countries.

Earnings

see more
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.260-0.380 -0.1200
REV174.590M161.965M-12.625M

Matrix Service Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Matrix Service (MTRX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ: MTRX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Matrix Service's (MTRX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Matrix Service (MTRX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Matrix Service (NASDAQ: MTRX) was reported by Sidoti & Co. on February 19, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting MTRX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 208.17% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Matrix Service (MTRX)?

A

The stock price for Matrix Service (NASDAQ: MTRX) is $6.49 last updated Today at 5:41:13 PM.

Q

Does Matrix Service (MTRX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Matrix Service.

Q

When is Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) reporting earnings?

A

Matrix Service’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Matrix Service (MTRX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Matrix Service.

Q

What sector and industry does Matrix Service (MTRX) operate in?

A

Matrix Service is in the Industrials sector and Construction & Engineering industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.