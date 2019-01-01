QQQ
Sector: Financials. Industry: Consumer Finance
Atlanticus Holdings Corp invests in the financial services industry. It provides various credit and related financial services and products to or associated with the financially underserved consumer credit market. The operating business segments are Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. In the Credit and Other Investments segment, the company originates consumer loans through multiple channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, online, and partnerships. The Auto Finance segment purchases and service loans secured by automobiles from or for, and also provide floorplan financing for, a pre-qualified network of independent automotive dealers and automotive finance companies in the buy-here, pay-here, and used car business.

Atlanticus Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Atlanticus Holdings (ATLC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Atlanticus Holdings (NASDAQ: ATLC) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Atlanticus Holdings's (ATLC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Atlanticus Holdings (ATLC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Atlanticus Holdings (NASDAQ: ATLC) was reported by JMP Securities on September 21, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 82.00 expecting ATLC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 37.98% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Atlanticus Holdings (ATLC)?

A

The stock price for Atlanticus Holdings (NASDAQ: ATLC) is $59.43 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Atlanticus Holdings (ATLC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Atlanticus Holdings.

Q

When is Atlanticus Holdings (NASDAQ:ATLC) reporting earnings?

A

Atlanticus Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Atlanticus Holdings (ATLC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Atlanticus Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Atlanticus Holdings (ATLC) operate in?

A

Atlanticus Holdings is in the Financials sector and Consumer Finance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.