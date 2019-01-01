QQQ
Range
12.29 - 12.35
Vol / Avg.
20.7K/43.8K
Div / Yield
0.63/5.13%
52 Wk
12.1 - 15.69
Mkt Cap
277.7M
Payout Ratio
65.59
Open
12.3
P/E
13.22
Shares
22.5M
Outstanding
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The fund's investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in long-term, investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from U.S. federal income taxes.


BlackRock MuniHoldings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy BlackRock MuniHoldings (MUE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings (NYSE: MUE) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are BlackRock MuniHoldings's (MUE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BlackRock MuniHoldings.

Q

What is the target price for BlackRock MuniHoldings (MUE) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BlackRock MuniHoldings

Q

Current Stock Price for BlackRock MuniHoldings (MUE)?

A

The stock price for BlackRock MuniHoldings (NYSE: MUE) is $12.33 last updated Today at 5:50:11 PM.

Q

Does BlackRock MuniHoldings (MUE) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is BlackRock MuniHoldings (NYSE:MUE) reporting earnings?

A

BlackRock MuniHoldings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BlackRock MuniHoldings (MUE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BlackRock MuniHoldings.

Q

What sector and industry does BlackRock MuniHoldings (MUE) operate in?

A

BlackRock MuniHoldings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.