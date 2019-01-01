Green Dot is a financial technology company that provides financial services for consumers in the United States without good banking options. Through its Account Services segment, the company offers GoBank mobile checking and Visa- or Mastercard-branded prepaid debit cards, both reloadable and non-reloadable. Green Dot also supplies private-label reloadable cards for Wal-Mart. Account services revenue is generated through monthly maintenance fees, ATM fees, new card fees, and interchange fees. The company's Processing and Settlement Services segment generates revenue through service fees on debit card reloads and tax refund processing. The tax refund processing business earns fees when customers of third-party tax preparers choose to pay the preparer's fee through Green Dot's service.