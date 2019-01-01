QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Consumer Finance
Green Dot is a financial technology company that provides financial services for consumers in the United States without good banking options. Through its Account Services segment, the company offers GoBank mobile checking and Visa- or Mastercard-branded prepaid debit cards, both reloadable and non-reloadable. Green Dot also supplies private-label reloadable cards for Wal-Mart. Account services revenue is generated through monthly maintenance fees, ATM fees, new card fees, and interchange fees. The company's Processing and Settlement Services segment generates revenue through service fees on debit card reloads and tax refund processing. The tax refund processing business earns fees when customers of third-party tax preparers choose to pay the preparer's fee through Green Dot's service.

Green Dot Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Green Dot (GDOT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Green Dot (NYSE: GDOT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Green Dot's (GDOT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Green Dot (GDOT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Green Dot (NYSE: GDOT) was reported by BTIG on January 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 46.00 expecting GDOT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 54.36% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Green Dot (GDOT)?

A

The stock price for Green Dot (NYSE: GDOT) is $29.8 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Green Dot (GDOT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Green Dot.

Q

When is Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) reporting earnings?

A

Green Dot’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Green Dot (GDOT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Green Dot.

Q

What sector and industry does Green Dot (GDOT) operate in?

A

Green Dot is in the Financials sector and Consumer Finance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.