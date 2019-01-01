Intellinetics Inc is a document service and solutions software company serving both the small-to-medium business and governmental sectors. The company's Document Management segment consists primarily of solutions involving our software platform, which allows customers to capture and manage all documents across operations such as scanned hard-copy documents and all digital documents including those from Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audio, video and emails. The company's Document Conversion offerings aid clients as a part of their overall document strategy to convert documents from one medium to another. It generates most of its revenue from Document Conversion.