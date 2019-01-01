Energy Focus Inc is a provider of energy-efficient Light Emitting Diode (LED) lighting products and a developer of energy-efficient lighting technology. It serves the military maritime market and general commercial markets. Its product offerings include Military maritime LED lighting products such as military intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and military fixtures; and Commercial products such as LED fixtures and panels, LED down-lights, LED dock lights, and wall-packs, and LED retrofit kits. Geographically, it operates in the United States and other countries. Its products include Commercial products and MMM products. It generates a majority of its sales from Military maritime products primarily in the US.