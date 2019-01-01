QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
1.26 - 1.31
Vol / Avg.
44.1K/4.8M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.25 - 8.17
Mkt Cap
8.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.31
P/E
-
EPS
-0.22
Shares
6.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 12, 2022, 10:55AM
Benzinga - Jan 12, 2022, 8:38AM
Benzinga - Dec 28, 2021, 8:25AM
Benzinga - Dec 23, 2021, 1:53PM
Benzinga - Dec 15, 2021, 11:23AM
Benzinga - Dec 15, 2021, 11:17AM
load more
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Electrical Equipment
Energy Focus Inc is a provider of energy-efficient Light Emitting Diode (LED) lighting products and a developer of energy-efficient lighting technology. It serves the military maritime market and general commercial markets. Its product offerings include Military maritime LED lighting products such as military intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and military fixtures; and Commercial products such as LED fixtures and panels, LED down-lights, LED dock lights, and wall-packs, and LED retrofit kits. Geographically, it operates in the United States and other countries. Its products include Commercial products and MMM products. It generates a majority of its sales from Military maritime products primarily in the US.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-24
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Energy Focus Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Energy Focus (EFOI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ: EFOI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Energy Focus's (EFOI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Energy Focus (EFOI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Energy Focus (NASDAQ: EFOI) was reported by Rodman & Renshaw on August 15, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.00 expecting EFOI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 522.57% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Energy Focus (EFOI)?

A

The stock price for Energy Focus (NASDAQ: EFOI) is $1.285 last updated Today at 8:38:07 PM.

Q

Does Energy Focus (EFOI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Energy Focus.

Q

When is Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) reporting earnings?

A

Energy Focus’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Energy Focus (EFOI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Energy Focus.

Q

What sector and industry does Energy Focus (EFOI) operate in?

A

Energy Focus is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.