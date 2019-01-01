QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/6.3M
Div / Yield
1.44/2.36%
52 Wk
46.48 - 64.21
Mkt Cap
188.4B
Payout Ratio
3500
Open
-
P/E
1520.25
EPS
-0.11
Shares
3.1B
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
A merger between Astra of Sweden and Zeneca Group of the United Kingdom formed AstraZeneca in 1999. The firm sells branded drugs across several major therapeutic classes, including gastrointestinal, diabetes, cardiovascular, respiratory, cancer, and immunology. The majority of sales come from international markets with the United States representing close to one third of its revenue.

Earnings

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.7300.840 0.1100
REV10.880B12.011B1.131B

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

AstraZeneca Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AstraZeneca (AZN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AstraZeneca's (AZN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for AstraZeneca (AZN) stock?

A

The latest price target for AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN) was reported by DZ Bank on February 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting AZN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for AstraZeneca (AZN)?

A

The stock price for AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN) is $60.81 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AstraZeneca (AZN) pay a dividend?

A

The next AstraZeneca (AZN) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-24.

Q

When is AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) reporting earnings?

A

AstraZeneca’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 10, 2022.

Q

Is AstraZeneca (AZN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AstraZeneca.

Q

What sector and industry does AstraZeneca (AZN) operate in?

A

AstraZeneca is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.