Burford Capital Ltd is a finance firm providing litigation finance, insurance and risk transfer, law firm lending, corporate intelligence and judgment enforcement, and a wide range of investment activities. The company's segments include Capital provision segment is engaged in provision of capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters, both directly and through investment in the Group's managed funds: Asset management segment, and Services and other corporate segment engaged in provision of services to the legal industry, including litigation insurance and asset recovery and other corporate activities.