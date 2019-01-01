QQQ
Burford Capital Ltd is a finance firm providing litigation finance, insurance and risk transfer, law firm lending, corporate intelligence and judgment enforcement, and a wide range of investment activities. The company's segments include Capital provision segment is engaged in provision of capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters, both directly and through investment in the Group's managed funds: Asset management segment, and Services and other corporate segment engaged in provision of services to the legal industry, including litigation insurance and asset recovery and other corporate activities.

Burford Capital Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Burford Capital (BUR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Burford Capital (NYSE: BUR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Burford Capital's (BUR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Burford Capital.

Q

What is the target price for Burford Capital (BUR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Burford Capital (NYSE: BUR) was reported by Wedbush on June 4, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting BUR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 61.81% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Burford Capital (BUR)?

A

The stock price for Burford Capital (NYSE: BUR) is $9.27 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Burford Capital (BUR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Burford Capital.

Q

When is Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) reporting earnings?

A

Burford Capital’s $FY earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 24, 2022.

Q

Is Burford Capital (BUR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Burford Capital.

Q

What sector and industry does Burford Capital (BUR) operate in?

A

Burford Capital is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.