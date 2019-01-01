|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.200
(EXPECTED) 2022-03-01
|REV
|63.560M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Repay Holdings (NASDAQ: RPAY) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Repay Holdings’s space includes: Evertec (NYSE:EVTC), TDCX (NYSE:TDCX), CSG Systems Intl (NASDAQ:CSGS), Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) and Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR).
The latest price target for Repay Holdings (NASDAQ: RPAY) was reported by BTIG on January 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 24.00 expecting RPAY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 36.99% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Repay Holdings (NASDAQ: RPAY) is $17.52 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Repay Holdings.
Repay Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Repay Holdings.
Repay Holdings is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.