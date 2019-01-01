QQQ
Range
16.17 - 17.62
Vol / Avg.
384.6K/505.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
15 - 25.93
Mkt Cap
1.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
16.24
P/E
16.56
EPS
-0.07
Shares
90.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
Repay Holdings Corp is engaged in providing integrated payment processing solutions to verticals that have transaction processing needs. It allows customers to pay through Mobile App, Text, Interactive Voice Response, Virtual Terminal, Hosted Payment Page and Online Customer Portal among others. It operates in one segment, Merchant services.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.200

(EXPECTED) 2022-03-01

REV63.560M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Repay Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Repay Holdings (RPAY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Repay Holdings (NASDAQ: RPAY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Repay Holdings's (RPAY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Repay Holdings (RPAY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Repay Holdings (NASDAQ: RPAY) was reported by BTIG on January 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 24.00 expecting RPAY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 36.99% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Repay Holdings (RPAY)?

A

The stock price for Repay Holdings (NASDAQ: RPAY) is $17.52 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Repay Holdings (RPAY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Repay Holdings.

Q

When is Repay Holdings (NASDAQ:RPAY) reporting earnings?

A

Repay Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Repay Holdings (RPAY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Repay Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Repay Holdings (RPAY) operate in?

A

Repay Holdings is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.