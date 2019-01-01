QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases of the eye. The company's two marketed products are EYSUVIS and INVELTYS.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: KALA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kala Pharmaceuticals's (KALA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: KALA) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on August 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 11.00 expecting KALA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1687.16% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)?

A

The stock price for Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: KALA) is $0.6155 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Q

When is Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) reporting earnings?

A

Kala Pharmaceuticals’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What sector and industry does Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) operate in?

A

Kala Pharmaceuticals is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.