John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is the United States based closed-end, diversified management investment company. Its primary objective is to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital. The fund's secondary investment objective is to provide growth of capital to the extent consistent with its primary investment objective. The fund's principal investment strategies include to invests a majority of its assets in preferred stocks and other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities. Its portfolio composition consists of U.S preferred securities, common stocks, foreign preferred securities, corporate bonds, capital preferred securities and short-term investments.