Range
18.06 - 18.31
Vol / Avg.
65K/51.5K
Div / Yield
1.48/8.20%
52 Wk
18.06 - 22.93
Mkt Cap
387.5M
Payout Ratio
37.9
Open
18.25
P/E
4.62
EPS
0
Shares
21.4M
Outstanding
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is the United States based closed-end, diversified management investment company. Its primary objective is to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital. The fund's secondary investment objective is to provide growth of capital to the extent consistent with its primary investment objective. The fund's principal investment strategies include to invests a majority of its assets in preferred stocks and other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities. Its portfolio composition consists of U.S preferred securities, common stocks, foreign preferred securities, corporate bonds, capital preferred securities and short-term investments.

John Hancock Preferred Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy John Hancock Preferred (HPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of John Hancock Preferred (NYSE: HPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are John Hancock Preferred's (HPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for John Hancock Preferred.

Q

What is the target price for John Hancock Preferred (HPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for John Hancock Preferred

Q

Current Stock Price for John Hancock Preferred (HPF)?

A

The stock price for John Hancock Preferred (NYSE: HPF) is $18.1 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does John Hancock Preferred (HPF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.

Q

When is John Hancock Preferred (NYSE:HPF) reporting earnings?

A

John Hancock Preferred does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is John Hancock Preferred (HPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for John Hancock Preferred.

Q

What sector and industry does John Hancock Preferred (HPF) operate in?

A

John Hancock Preferred is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.