Acme United Corp has been a supplier of innovative cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets. Its top brands include First Aid Only, PhysiciansCare, Pac-Kit, Spill Magic, Westcott, Clauss, Camillus, Cuda, and DMT. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Europe of which it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.