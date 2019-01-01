QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
32.2 - 34
Vol / Avg.
6.7K/10.4K
Div / Yield
0.52/1.54%
52 Wk
29.82 - 48.31
Mkt Cap
117.5M
Payout Ratio
15.25
Open
32.2
P/E
9.91
EPS
0.58
Shares
3.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Oct 26, 2021, 9:09AM
Benzinga - Jul 22, 2021, 2:58PM
Benzinga - Apr 19, 2021, 9:28AM
Benzinga - Apr 19, 2021, 9:10AM
Benzinga - Mar 3, 2021, 11:45AM
Benzinga - Mar 3, 2021, 9:09AM
Benzinga - Mar 3, 2021, 9:09AM
Acme United Corp has been a supplier of innovative cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets. Its top brands include First Aid Only, PhysiciansCare, Pac-Kit, Spill Magic, Westcott, Clauss, Camillus, Cuda, and DMT. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Europe of which it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-18
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-07
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Acme United Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Acme United (ACU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Acme United (AMEX: ACU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Acme United's (ACU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Acme United.

Q

What is the target price for Acme United (ACU) stock?

A

The latest price target for Acme United (AMEX: ACU) was reported by DA Davidson on July 1, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 26.00 expecting ACU to fall to within 12 months (a possible -21.21% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Acme United (ACU)?

A

The stock price for Acme United (AMEX: ACU) is $33 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:58:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Acme United (ACU) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 6, 2022.

Q

When is Acme United (AMEX:ACU) reporting earnings?

A

Acme United’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 18, 2022.

Q

Is Acme United (ACU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Acme United.

Q

What sector and industry does Acme United (ACU) operate in?

A

Acme United is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.