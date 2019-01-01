|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-18
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-07
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Acme United (AMEX: ACU) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Acme United.
The latest price target for Acme United (AMEX: ACU) was reported by DA Davidson on July 1, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 26.00 expecting ACU to fall to within 12 months (a possible -21.21% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Acme United (AMEX: ACU) is $33 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:58:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 6, 2022.
Acme United’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 18, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Acme United.
Acme United is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.