QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/324.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
22.8 - 34.19
Mkt Cap
7.9B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
88.39
EPS
0.08
Shares
317M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 2:16PM
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 10:11AM
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 8:28AM
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 7:41AM
Benzinga - Nov 11, 2021, 11:46AM
Benzinga - Nov 11, 2021, 8:31AM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 8:41AM
Benzinga - Sep 15, 2021, 8:22AM
Benzinga - Sep 15, 2021, 6:01AM
Benzinga - Aug 25, 2021, 7:44AM
Benzinga - Aug 11, 2021, 3:05PM
Benzinga - Aug 11, 2021, 2:14PM
Benzinga - Aug 11, 2021, 8:43AM
Benzinga - Aug 2, 2021, 8:13AM
Benzinga - Jul 22, 2021, 9:45AM
Benzinga - Jul 16, 2021, 7:38AM
Benzinga - Jul 8, 2021, 3:32PM
Benzinga - Jun 28, 2021, 6:07AM
Benzinga - May 19, 2021, 8:35AM
load more
CAE Inc is a global company focused on delivering training for the civil aviation, defense, security, and healthcare markets. Multiple types of simulators and synthetic exercises may be sold to customers to serve as alternatives for live-training experiences. The company's training solutions are provided through products and services. CAE has many different training locations where clients can be trained and educated through a series of programs. Additionally, part of the revenues come from supplying aviation personnel on a lease, along with providing aviation support organizations. Roughly one-third of sales are from the United States, with the remainder split among several other nations.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-18
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1500.150 0.0000
REV724.730M673.189M-51.541M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

CAE Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CAE (CAE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CAE (NYSE: CAE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CAE's (CAE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CAE.

Q

What is the target price for CAE (CAE) stock?

A

The latest price target for CAE (NYSE: CAE) was reported by B of A Securities on August 25, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting CAE to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for CAE (CAE)?

A

The stock price for CAE (NYSE: CAE) is $24.94 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CAE (CAE) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 31, 2020 to stockholders of record on March 12, 2020.

Q

When is CAE (NYSE:CAE) reporting earnings?

A

CAE’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 18, 2022.

Q

Is CAE (CAE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CAE.

Q

What sector and industry does CAE (CAE) operate in?

A

CAE is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.