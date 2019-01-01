|Q4 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-18
|REV
|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.150
|0.150
|0.0000
|REV
|724.730M
|673.189M
|-51.541M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of CAE (NYSE: CAE) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for CAE.
The latest price target for CAE (NYSE: CAE) was reported by B of A Securities on August 25, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting CAE to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for CAE (NYSE: CAE) is $24.94 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 31, 2020 to stockholders of record on March 12, 2020.
CAE’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 18, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for CAE.
CAE is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.