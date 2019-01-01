|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ: XXII) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in 22nd Century Group’s space includes: Vector Group (NYSE:VGR), Altria Group (NYSE:MO), Universal (NYSE:UVV), British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) and Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB).
The latest price target for 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ: XXII) was reported by Cowen & Co. on July 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.00 expecting XXII to rise to within 12 months (a possible 123.21% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ: XXII) is $2.24 last updated Today at 6:17:12 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for 22nd Century Group.
22nd Century Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for 22nd Century Group.
22nd Century Group is in the Consumer Staples sector and Tobacco industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.