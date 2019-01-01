QQQ
Range
2.23 - 2.35
Vol / Avg.
908.1K/4M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.86 - 6.07
Mkt Cap
364.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.31
P/E
-
EPS
-0.06
Shares
162.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Staples. Industry: Tobacco
22nd Century Group Inc is a US-based plant biotechnology company. It focuses on developing technology that allows the increase or decrease in the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants and levels of cannabinoids in cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. The company is engaged in the research and development of potentially less harmful or modified risk tobacco products and novel tobacco plant varieties. Other business activities of the company include manufacture, marketing, sales, and distribution of SPECTRUM and VLN proprietary cigarettes, contract manufacturing of third-party branded tobacco products, research and development of plant varieties of hemp/cannabis, the sale of branded proprietary tobaccos, and among others.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.060

(EXPECTED) 2022-03-01

REV11.320M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

22nd Century Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy 22nd Century Group (XXII) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ: XXII) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are 22nd Century Group's (XXII) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for 22nd Century Group (XXII) stock?

A

The latest price target for 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ: XXII) was reported by Cowen & Co. on July 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.00 expecting XXII to rise to within 12 months (a possible 123.21% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for 22nd Century Group (XXII)?

A

The stock price for 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ: XXII) is $2.24 last updated Today at 6:17:12 PM.

Q

Does 22nd Century Group (XXII) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for 22nd Century Group.

Q

When is 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) reporting earnings?

A

22nd Century Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is 22nd Century Group (XXII) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for 22nd Century Group.

Q

What sector and industry does 22nd Century Group (XXII) operate in?

A

22nd Century Group is in the Consumer Staples sector and Tobacco industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.