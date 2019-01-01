Strattec Security Corp designs develops, manufactures and markets mechanical locks, electronically enhanced locks and keys. It also produces ignition lock housings; access control products, including latches, power sliding door systems, and door handles. Strattec ships products to customer locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, Korea and China, and provides full-service aftermarket support. Strattec also supplies products for the heavy truck and recreational vehicle markets, as well as precision, die castings.