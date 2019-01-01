QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Auto Components
Strattec Security Corp designs develops, manufactures and markets mechanical locks, electronically enhanced locks and keys. It also produces ignition lock housings; access control products, including latches, power sliding door systems, and door handles. Strattec ships products to customer locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, Korea and China, and provides full-service aftermarket support. Strattec also supplies products for the heavy truck and recreational vehicle markets, as well as precision, die castings.

Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.6600.870 0.2100
REV112.280M112.908M628.000K

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Strattec Security Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Strattec Security (STRT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ: STRT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Strattec Security's (STRT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Strattec Security (STRT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Strattec Security

Q

Current Stock Price for Strattec Security (STRT)?

A

The stock price for Strattec Security (NASDAQ: STRT) is $38.48 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Strattec Security (STRT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 27, 2020 to stockholders of record on March 12, 2020.

Q

When is Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) reporting earnings?

A

Strattec Security's $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is Strattec Security (STRT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Strattec Security.

Q

What sector and industry does Strattec Security (STRT) operate in?

A

Strattec Security is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Auto Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.