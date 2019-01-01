QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
43.05 - 43.53
Vol / Avg.
3.7M/4.3M
Div / Yield
2.18/5.11%
52 Wk
33.53 - 46.86
Mkt Cap
109.6B
Payout Ratio
91.96
Open
43.5
P/E
18.13
EPS
0.3
Shares
2.5B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - 10 hours ago
Benzinga - 5 days ago
Benzinga - 5 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 9:34AM
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 7:20AM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 3:09PM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 7:25AM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 6:54AM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 3:00PM
Benzinga - Feb 4, 2022, 6:17AM
Benzinga - Feb 2, 2022, 12:31PM
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 4:14PM
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 1:45PM
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 8:46AM
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 12:39PM
Benzinga - Jan 23, 2022, 3:10PM
Benzinga - Jan 21, 2022, 6:54AM
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 11:32AM
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 7:24AM
Benzinga - Jan 18, 2022, 2:20PM
Benzinga - Jan 18, 2022, 8:48AM
Benzinga - Jan 18, 2022, 7:50AM
Benzinga - Jan 18, 2022, 6:57AM
Benzinga - Jan 18, 2022, 6:56AM
Benzinga - Jan 15, 2022, 2:17PM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
In the pharmaceutical industry, GlaxoSmithKline ranks as one of the largest firms by total sales. The company wields its might across several therapeutic classes, including respiratory, cancer, and antiviral, as well as vaccines and consumer healthcare products. Glaxo uses joint ventures to gain additional scale in certain markets like HIV and consumer products.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.6500.690 0.0400
REV12.790B12.840B50.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

GlaxoSmithKline Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are GlaxoSmithKline's (GSK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) stock?

A

The latest price target for GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK) was reported by DZ Bank on February 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting GSK to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)?

A

The stock price for GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK) is $43.12 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) pay a dividend?

A

The next GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-24.

Q

When is GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) reporting earnings?

A

GlaxoSmithKline’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GlaxoSmithKline.

Q

What sector and industry does GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) operate in?

A

GlaxoSmithKline is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.