|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-29
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.600
|0.580
|-0.0200
|REV
|713.070M
|703.253M
|-9.817M
You can purchase shares of Banco Santander Chile (NYSE: BSAC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Banco Santander Chile’s space includes: Banco Santander Mexico (NYSE:BSMX), Bank Bradesco (NYSE:BBD), Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH), Nu Holdings (NYSE:NU) and Itau Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB).
The latest price target for Banco Santander Chile (NYSE: BSAC) was reported by JP Morgan on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 23.00 expecting BSAC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 19.60% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Banco Santander Chile (NYSE: BSAC) is $19.23 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on April 19, 2012.
Banco Santander Chile’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 29, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Banco Santander Chile.
Banco Santander Chile is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NYSE.