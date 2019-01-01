Founded in 1978, Banco Santander Chile is part of the Santander group and majority controlled by Santander Spain. Banco Santander is the largest bank in Chile by loans and the second largest by deposits. The bank generates most of its net interest income (roughly 65% of total revenue) from its mortgage, unsecured consumer credit lines, and commercial loans. Banco Santander's commercial loan business is more focused on small- to medium-sized companies, with firms generating more than CLP 10,000 million in revenue only making up around 5% of outstanding loans. Outside of lending, Banco Santander is the largest card issuer in the country with around 25% of the market and benefits from a long-term strategic partnership with the largest airline in the country LATAM Chile.