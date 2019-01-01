QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Founded in 1978, Banco Santander Chile is part of the Santander group and majority controlled by Santander Spain. Banco Santander is the largest bank in Chile by loans and the second largest by deposits. The bank generates most of its net interest income (roughly 65% of total revenue) from its mortgage, unsecured consumer credit lines, and commercial loans. Banco Santander's commercial loan business is more focused on small- to medium-sized companies, with firms generating more than CLP 10,000 million in revenue only making up around 5% of outstanding loans. Outside of lending, Banco Santander is the largest card issuer in the country with around 25% of the market and benefits from a long-term strategic partnership with the largest airline in the country LATAM Chile.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-29
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.6000.580 -0.0200
REV713.070M703.253M-9.817M

Banco Santander Chile Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Banco Santander Chile (BSAC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Banco Santander Chile (NYSE: BSAC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Banco Santander Chile's (BSAC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Banco Santander Chile (BSAC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Banco Santander Chile (NYSE: BSAC) was reported by JP Morgan on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 23.00 expecting BSAC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 19.60% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Banco Santander Chile (BSAC)?

A

The stock price for Banco Santander Chile (NYSE: BSAC) is $19.23 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Banco Santander Chile (BSAC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on April 19, 2012.

Q

When is Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC) reporting earnings?

A

Banco Santander Chile’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 29, 2022.

Q

Is Banco Santander Chile (BSAC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Banco Santander Chile.

Q

What sector and industry does Banco Santander Chile (BSAC) operate in?

A

Banco Santander Chile is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NYSE.