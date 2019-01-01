|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Intercure (NASDAQ: INCR) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Intercure.
The latest price target for Intercure (NASDAQ: INCR) was reported by Barclays on December 11, 2017. The analyst firm set a price target for 40.00 expecting INCR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 534.92% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Intercure (NASDAQ: INCR) is $6.3 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Intercure.
Intercure does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Intercure.
Intercure is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.