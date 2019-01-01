QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Intercure Ltd is engaged in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of pharma-grade cannabis-based products. The products are distributed to hospitals, pharmacies, research, and government organizations.

Analyst Ratings

Intercure Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Intercure (INCR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Intercure (NASDAQ: INCR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Intercure's (INCR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Intercure.

Q

What is the target price for Intercure (INCR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Intercure (NASDAQ: INCR) was reported by Barclays on December 11, 2017. The analyst firm set a price target for 40.00 expecting INCR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 534.92% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Intercure (INCR)?

A

The stock price for Intercure (NASDAQ: INCR) is $6.3 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Intercure (INCR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Intercure.

Q

When is Intercure (NASDAQ:INCR) reporting earnings?

A

Intercure does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Intercure (INCR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Intercure.

Q

What sector and industry does Intercure (INCR) operate in?

A

Intercure is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.