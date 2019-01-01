QQQ
Range
7.75 - 8.08
Vol / Avg.
178.8K/102.9K
Div / Yield
0.88/10.70%
52 Wk
7.45 - 10.09
Mkt Cap
76.5M
Payout Ratio
42.7
Open
7.86
P/E
3.69
EPS
0
Shares
9.5M
Outstanding
High Income Securities Fund is a closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation is the secondary objective. The Fund pursues its objective primarily by investing in both convertible bonds and convertible preferred stocks. The Fund also invests significantly in high-yielding non-convertible securities with the potential for capital appreciation.

High Income Securities Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy High Income Securities (PCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of High Income Securities (NYSE: PCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are High Income Securities's (PCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for High Income Securities.

Q

What is the target price for High Income Securities (PCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for High Income Securities

Q

Current Stock Price for High Income Securities (PCF)?

A

The stock price for High Income Securities (NYSE: PCF) is $8.0671 last updated Today at 8:51:05 PM.

Q

Does High Income Securities (PCF) pay a dividend?

A

The next High Income Securities (PCF) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-21.

Q

When is High Income Securities (NYSE:PCF) reporting earnings?

A

High Income Securities does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is High Income Securities (PCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for High Income Securities.

Q

What sector and industry does High Income Securities (PCF) operate in?

A

High Income Securities is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.