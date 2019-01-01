QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
40.65 - 42.08
Vol / Avg.
120.6K/119.2K
Div / Yield
0.6/1.44%
52 Wk
27.86 - 43.71
Mkt Cap
1.4B
Payout Ratio
56.6
Open
41.41
P/E
39.28
EPS
1.97
Shares
34.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 4:20PM
Benzinga - Dec 17, 2021, 11:23AM
Benzinga - Dec 17, 2021, 11:03AM
Benzinga - Dec 16, 2021, 4:02PM
Benzinga - Dec 1, 2021, 10:26AM
Benzinga - Sep 23, 2021, 4:03PM
Benzinga - Sep 23, 2021, 4:02PM
Benzinga - Sep 23, 2021, 4:02PM
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Jul 22, 2021, 4:03PM
Benzinga - Jul 19, 2021, 6:03AM
Benzinga - Jun 7, 2021, 10:13AM
Benzinga - Apr 9, 2021, 9:39AM
Benzinga - Mar 18, 2021, 4:02PM
Benzinga - Mar 18, 2021, 3:55PM
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Media
Scholastic Corp is an American publishing and education media company that focuses on books and educational material for schools, teachers, parents, and children. The company is one of the world's largest publishers of children's books and also owns the exclusive rights to various books, including Harry Potter and The Hunger Games. Some of the company's original titles include Clifford the Big Red Dog, Goosebumps, and The Magic School Bus.

Earnings

see more
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-17
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.930
REV524.200M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Scholastic Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Scholastic (SCHL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Scholastic (NASDAQ: SCHL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Scholastic's (SCHL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Scholastic (SCHL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Scholastic (NASDAQ: SCHL) was reported by Stifel on September 28, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 24.00 expecting SCHL to fall to within 12 months (a possible -42.36% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Scholastic (SCHL)?

A

The stock price for Scholastic (NASDAQ: SCHL) is $41.64 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Scholastic (SCHL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 28, 2022.

Q

When is Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) reporting earnings?

A

Scholastic’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 17, 2022.

Q

Is Scholastic (SCHL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Scholastic.

Q

What sector and industry does Scholastic (SCHL) operate in?

A

Scholastic is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.