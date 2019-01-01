QQQ
Range
19.49 - 19.7
Vol / Avg.
19.8K/21.3K
Div / Yield
0.75/3.83%
52 Wk
19.5 - 24.09
Mkt Cap
304.4M
Payout Ratio
48.45
Open
19.57
P/E
12.42
Shares
15.5M
Outstanding
Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities Trust is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company's investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and to achieve capital appreciation.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Eaton Vance National Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Eaton Vance National (EOT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Eaton Vance National (NYSE: EOT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Eaton Vance National's (EOT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Eaton Vance National.

Q

What is the target price for Eaton Vance National (EOT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Eaton Vance National

Q

Current Stock Price for Eaton Vance National (EOT)?

A

The stock price for Eaton Vance National (NYSE: EOT) is $19.59 last updated Today at 8:59:30 PM.

Q

Does Eaton Vance National (EOT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 17, 2022.

Q

When is Eaton Vance National (NYSE:EOT) reporting earnings?

A

Eaton Vance National does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Eaton Vance National (EOT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Eaton Vance National.

Q

What sector and industry does Eaton Vance National (EOT) operate in?

A

Eaton Vance National is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.