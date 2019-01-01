QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
6.4 - 6.9
Vol / Avg.
98.4K/136.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.2 - 7.5
Mkt Cap
1.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
6.9
P/E
-
EPS
-0.23
Shares
164.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Dec 17, 2021, 4:43AM
New Found Gold Corp is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of resource properties with a focus on gold properties located in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador and Ontario, Canada. Its principal objective is to explore and develop the Queensway Project, which is located near Gander, Newfoundland.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

New Found Gold Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy New Found Gold (NFGC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of New Found Gold (AMEX: NFGC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are New Found Gold's (NFGC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for New Found Gold.

Q

What is the target price for New Found Gold (NFGC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for New Found Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for New Found Gold (NFGC)?

A

The stock price for New Found Gold (AMEX: NFGC) is $6.44 last updated Today at 6:46:22 PM.

Q

Does New Found Gold (NFGC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for New Found Gold.

Q

When is New Found Gold (AMEX:NFGC) reporting earnings?

A

New Found Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is New Found Gold (NFGC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for New Found Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does New Found Gold (NFGC) operate in?

A

New Found Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.