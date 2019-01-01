QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
7.75 - 7.88
Vol / Avg.
165.2K/214.8K
Div / Yield
0.92/11.76%
52 Wk
7.76 - 9.63
Mkt Cap
234.3M
Payout Ratio
2.6
Open
7.85
P/E
0.22
Shares
30.2M
Outstanding
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company based in the United States. It conducts its investment with an aim to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. To align its investment objective to its strategy, the company invests in a diversified mix of fixed income securities. Its portfolio is dominated by considerable investments in high yield corporate bonds while touching upon other avenues such as senior secured floating rate corporate loans, mortgage-backed securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, common stocks and other short-term investments.

Franklin Duration Income Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Franklin Duration Income (FTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Franklin Duration Income (AMEX: FTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Franklin Duration Income's (FTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Franklin Duration Income.

Q

What is the target price for Franklin Duration Income (FTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Franklin Duration Income

Q

Current Stock Price for Franklin Duration Income (FTF)?

A

The stock price for Franklin Duration Income (AMEX: FTF) is $7.77 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Franklin Duration Income (FTF) pay a dividend?

A

The next Franklin Duration Income (FTF) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-25.

Q

When is Franklin Duration Income (AMEX:FTF) reporting earnings?

A

Franklin Duration Income does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Franklin Duration Income (FTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Franklin Duration Income.

Q

What sector and industry does Franklin Duration Income (FTF) operate in?

A

Franklin Duration Income is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.