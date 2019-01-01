Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company based in the United States. It conducts its investment with an aim to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. To align its investment objective to its strategy, the company invests in a diversified mix of fixed income securities. Its portfolio is dominated by considerable investments in high yield corporate bonds while touching upon other avenues such as senior secured floating rate corporate loans, mortgage-backed securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, common stocks and other short-term investments.