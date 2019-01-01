QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/122.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.44 - 3.48
Mkt Cap
90.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.21
Shares
62.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 4:27AM
Benzinga - Oct 22, 2021, 6:21AM
Benzinga - Sep 22, 2021, 10:35AM
Benzinga - Sep 13, 2021, 4:21PM
Benzinga - Jul 20, 2021, 6:06AM
Benzinga - Jun 22, 2021, 6:29AM
Benzinga - Jun 7, 2021, 6:05AM
Integra Resources Corp a development stage company that engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource interests in the Americas. The company explores base metal, gold, and other mineral commodities. Some of the projects of the Company are DeLamar and Florida Mountain Gold and Silver Project.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-24
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Integra Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Integra Resources (ITRG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Integra Resources (AMEX: ITRG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Integra Resources's (ITRG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Integra Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Integra Resources (ITRG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Integra Resources (AMEX: ITRG) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on October 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.50 expecting ITRG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 345.21% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Integra Resources (ITRG)?

A

The stock price for Integra Resources (AMEX: ITRG) is $1.46 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Integra Resources (ITRG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Integra Resources.

Q

When is Integra Resources (AMEX:ITRG) reporting earnings?

A

Integra Resources’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 24, 2022.

Q

Is Integra Resources (ITRG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Integra Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Integra Resources (ITRG) operate in?

A

Integra Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.