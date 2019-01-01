Sprott Inc is an alternative asset manager operating in Canada. The company has six reportable segments such as Exchange Listed Products; Managed Equities; Lending; Brokerage; and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company's closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds, both of which are actively traded on public securities exchanges. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Canada and also has a presence in the United States.