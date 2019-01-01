QQQ
Range
36.69 - 39.11
Vol / Avg.
156.7K/94.3K
Div / Yield
1/2.57%
52 Wk
32.57 - 47.89
Mkt Cap
968.9M
Payout Ratio
86.96
Open
37.5
P/E
33.85
EPS
0.35
Shares
24.9M
Outstanding
Sprott Inc is an alternative asset manager operating in Canada. The company has six reportable segments such as Exchange Listed Products; Managed Equities; Lending; Brokerage; and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company's closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds, both of which are actively traded on public securities exchanges. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Canada and also has a presence in the United States.

Sprott Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sprott (SII) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sprott (NYSE: SII) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sprott's (SII) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sprott.

Q

What is the target price for Sprott (SII) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sprott

Q

Current Stock Price for Sprott (SII)?

A

The stock price for Sprott (NYSE: SII) is $38.96 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sprott (SII) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sprott.

Q

When is Sprott (NYSE:SII) reporting earnings?

A

Sprott’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.

Q

Is Sprott (SII) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sprott.

Q

What sector and industry does Sprott (SII) operate in?

A

Sprott is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.