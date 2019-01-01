|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-25
|REV
|Q3 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.590
|0.790
|0.2000
|REV
|16.080B
|16.728B
|648.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Albertsons Companies’s space includes: Natural Grocers (NYSE:NGVC), Companhia Brasileira (NYSE:CBD), Kroger (NYSE:KR), Grocery Outlet Holding (NASDAQ:GO) and Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL).
The latest price target for Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 26.00 expecting ACI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -8.13% downside). 21 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI) is $28.3 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 10, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 25, 2022.
Albertsons Companies’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Albertsons Companies.
Albertsons Companies is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food & Staples Retailing industry. They are listed on the NYSE.