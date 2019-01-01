Albertsons is the second-largest traditional grocer in America, operating 2,277 stores under more than 20 banners in 34 states (as of the end of fiscal 2020). Around 75% of stores have pharmacies, while nearly 20% also sell fuel. Albertsons has a significant private-label operation, accounting for around 20% of sales (excluding fuel). While its own brand assortment is mainly manufactured by third parties, Albertsons operates 20 food production plants (as of the end of fiscal 2020). Albertsons is a top-two grocer in two thirds of its major markets (as of early 2021, according to company data), and virtually all of its sales come from the United States.