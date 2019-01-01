QQQ
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food & Staples Retailing
Albertsons is the second-largest traditional grocer in America, operating 2,277 stores under more than 20 banners in 34 states (as of the end of fiscal 2020). Around 75% of stores have pharmacies, while nearly 20% also sell fuel. Albertsons has a significant private-label operation, accounting for around 20% of sales (excluding fuel). While its own brand assortment is mainly manufactured by third parties, Albertsons operates 20 food production plants (as of the end of fiscal 2020). Albertsons is a top-two grocer in two thirds of its major markets (as of early 2021, according to company data), and virtually all of its sales come from the United States.

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-25
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5900.790 0.2000
REV16.080B16.728B648.000M

Albertsons Companies Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Albertsons Companies (ACI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Albertsons Companies's (ACI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Albertsons Companies (ACI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 26.00 expecting ACI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -8.13% downside). 21 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Albertsons Companies (ACI)?

A

The stock price for Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI) is $28.3 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Albertsons Companies (ACI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 10, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 25, 2022.

Q

When is Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) reporting earnings?

A

Albertsons Companies’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.

Q

Is Albertsons Companies (ACI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Albertsons Companies.

Q

What sector and industry does Albertsons Companies (ACI) operate in?

A

Albertsons Companies is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food & Staples Retailing industry. They are listed on the NYSE.