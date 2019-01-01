QQQ
Range
9.31 - 9.45
Vol / Avg.
12.8K/20K
Div / Yield
0.11/1.14%
52 Wk
9.21 - 12
Mkt Cap
65.4M
Payout Ratio
3.36
Open
9.45
P/E
3.06
Shares
7M
Outstanding
European Equity Fund, Inc / MD is the United States based diversified, closed-end management investment company. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity and equity-linked securities of issuers domiciled in Europe. Its portfolio of investments consists of different sectors such as industrials, financials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, materials, consumer staples, information technology, and other sectors.

European Equity Fund Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy European Equity Fund (EEA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of European Equity Fund (NYSE: EEA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are European Equity Fund's (EEA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for European Equity Fund.

Q

What is the target price for European Equity Fund (EEA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for European Equity Fund

Q

Current Stock Price for European Equity Fund (EEA)?

A

The stock price for European Equity Fund (NYSE: EEA) is $9.33 last updated Today at 7:29:52 PM.

Q

Does European Equity Fund (EEA) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 25, 2021 to stockholders of record on May 14, 2021.

Q

When is European Equity Fund (NYSE:EEA) reporting earnings?

A

European Equity Fund does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is European Equity Fund (EEA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for European Equity Fund.

Q

What sector and industry does European Equity Fund (EEA) operate in?

A

European Equity Fund is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.