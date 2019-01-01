|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-19
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Performance Shipping (NASDAQ: PSHG) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Performance Shipping’s space includes: Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL), Costamare (NYSE:CMRE), Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK), EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) and Danaos (NYSE:DAC).
The latest price target for Performance Shipping (NASDAQ: PSHG) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on March 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 11.00 expecting PSHG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 267.89% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Performance Shipping (NASDAQ: PSHG) is $2.99 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 9, 2020 to stockholders of record on October 29, 2020.
Performance Shipping’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Performance Shipping.
Performance Shipping is in the Industrials sector and Marine industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.