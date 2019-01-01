QQQ
Range
2.6 - 3.09
Vol / Avg.
85.4K/26.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.5 - 6.88
Mkt Cap
15.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.71
P/E
-
EPS
-0.43
Shares
5.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Marine
Performance Shipping Inc is a provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. The company's vessels are employed primarily on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along various shipping routes. It owns and operates four Aframax tanker vessels and one Panamax container vessel.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-19
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Performance Shipping Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Performance Shipping (PSHG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Performance Shipping (NASDAQ: PSHG) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Performance Shipping's (PSHG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Performance Shipping (PSHG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Performance Shipping (NASDAQ: PSHG) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on March 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 11.00 expecting PSHG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 267.89% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Performance Shipping (PSHG)?

A

The stock price for Performance Shipping (NASDAQ: PSHG) is $2.99 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Performance Shipping (PSHG) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 9, 2020 to stockholders of record on October 29, 2020.

Q

When is Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) reporting earnings?

A

Performance Shipping’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.

Q

Is Performance Shipping (PSHG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Performance Shipping.

Q

What sector and industry does Performance Shipping (PSHG) operate in?

A

Performance Shipping is in the Industrials sector and Marine industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.